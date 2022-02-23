Invitation to Bid: East Street and Park Place Sidewalk Replacement 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
The Town of Bristol is requesting bids for the replacement of approximately 600 linear feet of sidewalk in on East Street from Mountain Street eastward and approximately 100 linear feet on Park Place. The scope of work and bid form are available from Bristol's Web site at www.bristolvt.org or by contacting the Town Office.
Bids will be accepted until 4:00pm, Wednesday, March 23, 2022 by e-mail to townadmin@bristolvt.org with "Sidewalk Bid" in the subject line or by mail or hand delivery with "Sidewalk Bid" on the envelope to:
Town of Bristol
1 South Street
P.O. Box 249
Bristol, VT 05443
Questions? Contact Public Works Foreman Eric Cota at (802) 453-4707 or bristolhighway@gmavt.net or Town Administrator Valerie Capels at (802) 453-2410 xt. 1 or townadmin@bristolvt.org .
The Town of Bristol is an equal opportunity provider and employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, religion, gender, or familial status.
