 Invitation to Bid: East Street and Park Place Sidewalk Replacement | Request for Proposals | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

February 23, 2022 Legal Notices » Request for Proposals

Invitation to Bid: East Street and Park Place Sidewalk Replacement 

The Town of Bristol is requesting bids for the replacement of approximately 600 linear feet of sidewalk in on East Street from Mountain Street eastward and approximately 100 linear feet on Park Place. The scope of work and bid form are available from Bristol's Web site at www.bristolvt.org or by contacting the Town Office.

Bids will be accepted until 4:00pm, Wednesday, March 23, 2022 by e-mail to townadmin@bristolvt.org with "Sidewalk Bid" in the subject line or by mail or hand delivery with "Sidewalk Bid" on the envelope to:

Town of Bristol

1 South Street

P.O. Box 249

Bristol, VT 05443

Questions? Contact Public Works Foreman Eric Cota at (802) 453-4707 or bristolhighway@gmavt.net or Town Administrator Valerie Capels at (802) 453-2410 xt. 1 or townadmin@bristolvt.org .

The Town of Bristol is an equal opportunity provider and employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, religion, gender, or familial status.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation