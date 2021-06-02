 Invitation To Bid: Mills Riverside Park Covered Bridge – Reconstruction Phase 1 | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

June 02, 2021 Legal Notices » General Notices

Invitation To Bid: Mills Riverside Park Covered Bridge – Reconstruction Phase 1 

The purpose of this project is to improve the overall condition of the deteriorating 54-year-old covered bridge which spans the Browns River in Jericho, Vermont. The bridge is the main entrance to Mills Riverside Park. The project will be performed in multiple phases. Plans for Phase 1 are underway and involve the removal of the bridge superstructure – walls, trusses, roof and the installation of safety handrails in accordance with designs provided by Engineering Ventures, P.C., of Burlington, Vermont. Phase 1 construction is planned to begin October 4, 2021.

The Jericho Underhill Park District invites the submission of project proposals for phase 1 of the project.

The complete requirements for preparing a response to this RFP are available from the park's website: https://www.millsriversidepark.org/bridge/project-bid-documents

Sealed proposals must be received by mail on or before July 8, 2021 (4:00 pm).

Jericho Underhill Park District
P. O. Box 164 Underhill, VT 05489
802-899-2693
www.millsriversidepark.org JUPDistrict@gmail.com

