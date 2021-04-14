Invitation to Bid 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
The Burlington School District, in conjunction with the Essex Westford School District, will receive electronic bids for the following services: knife rental sharpening and delivery, and preparation/delivery of hot, sliced, and ready to serve pizza. Bids must be received on or before, but no later than, 10:00 AM, Monday, May 10th at ddavis@bsdvt.org Please place the following in the subject line of the electronic submission:
BID SUBMISSION ATTACHED- OPEN ON MAY 10, 2021
The electronic proposals will be opened at the same time and address. Notification of the award, if any, will be made no later than 30 days from the date of opening.
Anyone interested in receiving a full bid packet or more information, contact Doug Davis, Director of Food Service at 802 864 8416 or ddavis@bsdvt.org
