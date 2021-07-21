 Invitation to Bid | Request for Proposals | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

July 21, 2021 Legal Notices » Request for Proposals

Invitation to Bid 

MILLS RIVERSIDE PARK - RELOCATE & INSTALL PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE - PROJECT PHASE 2

The Jericho Underhill Park District invites the submission of project proposals for the relocation and installation of a pedestrian bridge that provides access to the Mills Riverside Park. The pedestrian bridge is currently situated in Jericho, VT. When relocated will span the Browns River in Jericho. A project schedule is required but negotiable. However, the relocation and installation of the bridge must be completed by October 1, 2021. The selected contractor will consult, as needed, with JUPD representatives from Engineering Ventures, P.C.

The complete requirements for preparing a response to this RFP are available from the park's website: https//www.millsriversidepark.org/bridge/project-bid-documents

See: RFP Mills Riverside Park, Relocate and Install Pedestrian Bridge- Phase 2.

Sealed proposals must be received by mail on or before August 11, 2021 (4:00 pm)

