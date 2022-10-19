Is My 16-Year-Old Son Too Old to Trick-or-Treat? 

click to enlarge ID 33704816 © Christopher Doehling | Dreamstime

Dear Reverend,

My 16-year-old son is very mature for his age — most of the time. The other day, he told me that he plans on trick-or-treating this Halloween, but I think he's too old for that. Should I tell him he needs to grow up?

Candi Curmudgeon (female, 42)

Dear Candi Curmudgeon

When I was a teenager about a thousand years ago, it wasn't that unusual for a 16-year-old to be at a keg party in the woods on Halloween. Or throwing eggs at houses and smashing pumpkins. Or causing some other sort of seasonal mayhem. If your son wants to partake in something as wholesome as dressing up to get free candy, you should thank your lucky stars.

There are a handful of party-pooper places in the U.S. that have age restrictions on trick-or-treating, but Vermont isn't one of them. Personally, I don't care how old or tall you are; if you come to my door wearing a costume on October 31, you're getting a treat. I'm not checking IDs ... except maybe for the boozy Jell-O shots I have on hand for the over-21 crew.

Your son will be a grown-up soon enough, so why rush it? Any minute now, you'll be wishing you could turn back time. Savor all the childhood fun while you still can. Heck, maybe you should toss on a costume and head out with him. You may get a few hairy eyeballs from Negative Nellies, but the Snickers will be worth it.

Good luck and God bless,

The Reverend