Is Secondhand Weed Smoke Bad for My New Cat? 

click to enlarge © Mikateke | Dreamstime.com

Dear Reverend,

I recently got a cat. I'm a consistent weed smoker, and it just dawned on me that maybe the secondhand smoke could be bad for him. Could it be getting him high? Is it bad for his lungs?

Kat A. Tonic (female, 25)

Dear Kat A. Tonic,

Inhaling smoke of any kind isn't good for creatures with lungs. Being a human, you can make an informed decision to take that health risk, but your cat can't, so it's great that you're being mindful of him.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has established that cannabis is toxic for cats (and other pets), and it is not safe for them to consume in any form. Marijuana plants, dried flowers, edibles and whatever else you may have in your stash should always be kept secure and out of reach of your fuzzy buddies.

Although rare, marijuana intoxication can cause seizures, coma and death in pets. More likely symptoms include vomiting, lack of coordination, low blood pressure, and agitation or anxiety. If your cat demonstrates any of these symptoms, contact a veterinarian immediately. And be absolutely honest about the cat's exposure. Vets don't give a crap whether you smoke weed; they just want to help the animal.

All this being said, my late husband was an avid marijuana smoker. We used to live in a tiny apartment with a lot of cats, and none of them ever had a problem. So, while you definitely shouldn't clambake in a closet with your cat, if you're smoking in a well-ventilated room, your purring pal should be just peachy.

Good luck and God bless,

The Reverend