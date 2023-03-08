Island Homemade Ice Cream to Open Williston Scoop Shop 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Celina Ellison (left) and Maura Fitzgerald of Island Homemade Ice Cream in front of the future scoop shop

Island Homemade Ice Cream aims to open a retail store at 21 Commerce Street in Williston by May 1, director of operations Maura Fitzgerald said. The scoop shop will be a couple of buildings away from the former Sealtest dairy ice cream plant into which the 19-year-old company moved its production from Grand Isle in 2022.

"Too many people knock on our door, especially in winter, and ask if we scoop here," Fitzgerald said. "We have to turn them away, and it's really sad."

The local ice cream business was founded in 2004 by Patty and Gary Sundberg as an outgrowth of their Grand Isle snack bar. Bob Lake bought Island Homemade in 2020 from its second owner, Fitzgerald said. The company distributes pints and single-serving cups to retail outlets throughout Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts and New York.

Island Homemade uses a dairy base from Kingdom Creamery of Vermont in East Hardwick to make flavors such as its best-selling French vanilla bean and Vermont maple walnut. It also offers dairy-free fruit sorbets.

The scoop shop, which does not yet have a name, will sell cones, cups, single-serve containers, pints and ice cream pies. Customers may also provide feedback on new flavors. Fitzgerald said her first order there will be a double of sea salt caramel and double chocolate supreme in a waffle cone.