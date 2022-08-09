It's Primary Day in Vermont! 

Vermont has never sent a woman to Congress.

That choice was narrowed after political newcomer

dropped out of the race.

Another Democratic candidate, Louis Meyers, a Rutland Regional Medical Center physician, remains in the running.





Republicans, meanwhile, have three choices for the U.S. House seat, and two of them are women: Ericka Bundy Redic of Burlington and Anya Tynio of Charleston. A third candidate,

Liam Madden of Rockingham, is also running in the GOP primary.







Other competitive and closely watched races include the



In the GOP primary for LG, Sen. Joe Benning (R-Caledonia County) is running against Gregory Thayer.



Another race that could prove close is the Other competitive and closely watched races include the four-way tussle for the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor. David Zuckerman, who served two terms as LG from 2016 to 2020, is looking to get his old job back, while three well-regarded candidates — former state representative from Danville Kitty Toll, Rep. Charlie Kimbell (D-Woodstock) and Patricia Preston, president of a Burlington-based nonprofit the Vermont Council on World Affairs — are also seeking the post of governor-in-waiting.In the GOP primary for LG, Sen. Joe Benning (R-Caledonia County) is running against Gregory Thayer.Another race that could prove close is the three-way contest between Democrats vying to succeed Jim Condos as s

ecretary of state.

Deputy Secretary of State Chris Winters,

Rep. Sarah Copeland Hanzas (D-Bradford) and Montpelier City Clerk John Odum all hope to restore the public's faith in the integrity of elections.





And while Condos' retirement was foreseen, former attorney general T.J. Donovan's announcement that he was stepping down and would not not seek reelection was not. That set up a mad dash to succeed him, with

Charity Clark, his chief of staff since 2018, and

Washington County State's Attorney





Chittenden County Democrats will decide whether to nominate Sarah George, the incumbent state's attorney, to serve another term.



As for primary day logistics, p Rory Thibault making hurried cases to voters that they should be the Democratic nominee in November.Chittenden County Democrats will decide whether to nominate Sarah George, the incumbent state's attorney, to serve another term. The progressive prosecutor is facing a challenger , Ted Kenney, in a closely watched primary.As for primary day logistics, p

oll opening times vary, but they must be open by 10 a.m. All polls must close by 7 p.m., and results from the contests will begin filtering in shortly afterward. You can find results on sevendaysvt.com.