It's Town Meeting Day 2023! 

click to enlarge Matthew Roy ©️ Seven Days

A sign in Burlington promoting non-citizen voting in several languages

Town Meeting Day is here! As pandemic shutdowns become a memory, more and more towns are planning their traditional in-person sessions to hash out budgets, firetruck purchases and local elections.This year, 182 towns are planning an in-person session on or close to Town Meeting Day, according to Ted Brady, executive director of the Vermont League of Cities and Towns. That's up from just 63 last year, and only a few shy of the number of pre-pandemic meetings in 2019, Brady announced in an email last week.Will Burlington voters decide to establish a board with the authority to discipline the city's police ? And will they decide to allow voters to petition to put city ordinances on the ballot Will Calais agree to fund a portion of the expensive repairs needed for the Curtis Pond dam? And will South Hero's effort to ban airstrips get off the ground?reporters will be fanning out to get the answers to these questions and will report the answers here.Below are the stories we've covered in the run-up to today's voting: