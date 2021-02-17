 John Townsend, 'Bound to Be' | Album Review | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Takeout | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

February 17, 2021 Music » Album Review

John Townsend, 'Bound to Be' 

By
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , ,

More Album Review »

More By This Author

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 11 to 17

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 11 to 17

    Even when dealing with a global health crisis and social unrest, Vermonters continue to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven of this week's must-do events, including a virtual adaptation of the annual Winter is a Drag Ball, hosted by Vermont's own House of LeMay.
    • By Kristen Ravin
    • Feb 11, 2021
  • Seven Inventive and Pandemic-Safe Date Activities for Couples

  • Seven Inventive and Pandemic-Safe Date Activities for Couples

    • By Kristen Ravin
    • Feb 10, 2021
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 4 to 10

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 4 to 10

    Even when dealing with a global health crisis and social unrest, Vermonters continue to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven of this week's must-do events, including a visit to the Red Mill Gallery at Vermont Studio Center in Johnson to see Northern Vermont artist Matt Neckers' multi-media exhibition "Cataclysm: Familiar Robots & Their Animal Kindred."
    • By Kristen Ravin
    • Feb 4, 2021
  • More »

About The Author

Kristen Ravin

Kristen Ravin
Bio:
 Kristen Ravin has been Seven Days' calendar writer since 2015. She also writes about music and books, and contributes to Seven Days’ parenting magazine Kids VT.

Trending

USDA Responds to Federal Farmers to Families Food Program Failure in Vermont
Bottom Line: Wise Rose Beauty's Maggie Hazard Highlights Community
Finances Threaten Local Schools Such as Lincoln's. Can Towns Afford to Lose Them?
With 'Press Pass,' Rick Norcross Unveils a Treasure Trove of Rock Photography
Podcast Featuring Bill McKibben Is Too Political for Facebook’s Tastes
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of John Townsend, Bound To Be

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Trending in the Alternative Press

+ add your show

Latest in Album Review

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation