'Jumping Worm' Ruins a Burlington Garden Club's Plans for a Plant Sale 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Lynn Furno

A "jumping worm" in Hinesburg

If the smoky skies and biblical rains weren't enough, the Burlington Garden Club has another entry for any year-end "Reasons Summer 2023 Stunk" listicles.

The group had hoped to resume its popular plant sale fundraiser after a pandemic-induced hiatus but was forced this summer to downgrade the September 16 event to a regular ol' yard sale — all because of some no-good, dirty, rotten worms.

The culprit is a type of non-native species known as the Asian snake worm, or the "jumping worm," that has wriggled its way across Vermont, leaving a trail of poop and frustration in its wake.

The slimeballs gobble up the top layer of soil that plants, fungi and other life forms rely on, then crap out pellets that easily erode, creating a poor habitat for many plants. They have an annual life cycle, yet their tiny, hard-to-see cocoons can survive winter and spawn a new generation, which makes infestations hard to combat.

Soil resembling discarded coffee grounds is a telltale sign of an invasion. The worms can also be identified by their movement: They're known to slither like snakes and thrash violently when handled, sometimes even shedding segments of their tail.

There are no proven control measures, nor are any pesticides approved for use against them. Researchers at the University of Vermont are studying ways to systematically snuff them out but say the best thing people can do for now is prevent their spread.

Those not afraid to get their hands dirty (in the metaphorical sense) can drown the little beasts in soapy water or alcohol or tie them up into sealed plastic bags. What better way to spend the final days of summer!

Despite the circumstances, Linda Lane, copresident of the garden club, was optimistic about this Saturday's event at the Faith United Methodist Church in South Burlington. "This way, members could contribute items and not have to worry about it," she said. She expected attendees to enjoy themselves. "We have only good things."

Leave it to a gardener to find a bright side in gluttonous worms.

For more information, visit bgcvt.org.