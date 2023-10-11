Kantor & Zullo, PLLC – File Destruction Notice 

Published October 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
The law firm of Kantor & Zullo, PLLC, d/b/a Doremus Kantor & Zullo, will destroy client files closed between January 1, 1975 and December 31, 2012, including files closed by Doremus Law LLP (d/b/a Doremus Kantor & Zullo), Doremus & Roesler LLP (d/b/a Doremus Roesler & Kantor) and Peter M. Doremus, Esq. (d/b/a Doremus & Kantor, Doremus Kantor & Daly and Doremus Associates). We will not, however, destroy any original Last Wills and Testaments now in our possession or any active files. If you would like your file(s), you must contact us within thirty (30) calendar days following the date on which this notice was published. All requests must be in writing. Within thirty (30) calendar days of receipt of all written requests, your file(s) will be available for you to pick up at our office. Clients may be assessed a storage recovery fee based on the number and location of files. We will not release files to persons who are unable to properly identify themselves as our clients at the time of retrieval. Files will not be furnished to third parties absent written authorization from our client for whom the file was originally opened. All files not requested within thirty (30) calendar days following the publication of this notice will be destroyed. Written requests for file retrieval may be submitted by U.S. Mail to Doremus Kantor & Zullo, 346 Shelburne Road, Suite 603, Burlington, Vermont 05402 or by email to [email protected]. Please contact Erin at (802) 863-9603 if you have any questions.
