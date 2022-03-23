Kestrel Coffee Roasters' Third Location Opens in Burlington 

click to enlarge
Kestrel Coffee Roasters
-
COURTESY
-
From left: Johnny Steverson, Nick Hershman, Charlotte Steverson and Ethan Craighead of Kestrel Coffee Roasters
is inching its way downtown. The South Burlington-based biz opened its third location today at 77 Pine Street in Burlington — just two blocks from the Church Street Marketplace.
The new café is less than half a mile from Kestrel's second location, in the Karma Bird House at 47 Maple Street. In October 2019, Kestrel replaced what had been Maglianero Café
in that space.
Kestrel owners Charlotte and Johnny Steverson saw opportunity in the newly renovated building on Pine Street when developers Nedde Real Estate reached out through mutual friends last spring.
"It felt like a place that could use a Kestrel," Charlotte told Seven Days
. "The building has businesses and residential units, and we were really drawn to being part of a micro-community."
The café, which sits across the lobby from People's United Bank, will offer the same menu of coffee drinks, tea, sweet treats, oats, and grab-and-go lunch items as the Maple Street location, plus smoothies. All the food is made from scratch at Kestrel's original South Burlington Technology Park location — including sandwiches, peanut noodles, shortbread cookies, and egg sandwiches with ham and Cabot cheddar on fluffy biscuits. The Tech Park café and roastery opened in the summer of 2018
.
The bright, 15-seat Pine Street café has WiFi and customer restrooms, and it's dog-friendly. Like the Maple Street café, it will be open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
"We've had great opportunities from people who want us in their space," Johnny said. "Now we can say we're in every sector: the artistic sector on Maple Street, the commercial sector at Tech Park, and the residential and shopping sector here."
"We want the experience to be the same," Charlotte added. "We just want to be a good part of each person's day."