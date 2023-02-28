Kids Collaborate on a New Mural at the Burlington Y 

click to enlarge Daria Bishop

Mural detail at the Greater Burlington YMCA

Shortly after the Greater Burlington YMCA opened its new building on January 1, 2020, it had to shut the doors temporarily due to COVID-19. According to senior communications director Doug Bishop, staff had always envisioned some kind of artwork on the lobby wall, and when they heard about Juniper Creative Arts and its community mural projects, they knew they'd found the right fit.

The Vermont-based Black and Dominican family collective includes Will Kasso Condry, Jennifer Herrera Condry and their daughter, Alexa Herrera Condry. They've completed mural projects all around the state — from North Country Union High School in Newport to Stowe Middle School to Champlain Elementary School in Burlington.

click to enlarge Daria Bishop

Mural at the Greater Burlington YMCA

They kicked off the Y's mural project with a public presentation on the power of community murals, then held a workshop with 15 youths ages 11 to 18 who use the Y to determine what the artwork should convey.

"The Y didn't engage or steer this in any way," Bishop said. The ideas came from the kids themselves.

The theme that emerged: "Protect the youth, secure the future." Juniper Creative's final design includes many animals that live in families and packs; animals that serve as protectors; and the image of a girl, Dream Justice, who attends preschool at the Y.

click to enlarge Daria Bishop

Mural detail at the Greater Burlington YMCA

It also includes 321 shapes such as stars, crescent moons and diamonds decorated by community members of all ages; Juniper Creative Arts incorporated them into the mural.

The Y unveiled the eye-catching results at a press conference on February 16. Said Bishop: "That mural will be there for years and years to come."

Learn more about Juniper Creative Arts and their community engagement work at junipercreativearts.com. Mural detail at the Burlington YMCA