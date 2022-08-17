Kismet Reopens in Montpelier 

click to enlarge File: Jeb Wallace-Brodeur

Beef with onion petals and gremolata at Kismet

Chef-owner Crystal Maderia is reopening Kismet for seated dining in its original location at 207 Barre Street in Montpelier. After three soft-opening events — a cocktail party on August 11, a prix fixe dinner on August 17 and a brunch on August 21 — Maderia will start serving meals of Kismet classics, such as beef with mushroom cream, onion petals and gremolata. As of August 24, the restaurant will be open for dinner Wednesday through Saturday and for brunch on Sunday.

Maderia opened her seasonally inspired restaurant on Barre Street in 2007 and moved Kismet to a larger, more prominent space at 52 State Street in late 2010. She closed Kismet in September 2020, turning the State Street spot over to Oakes & Evelyn.

Since then, Maderia has worked with several restaurants and culinary businesses, such as Caledonia Spirits in Montpelier, to which she supplied food last summer. She also offered some takeout and prepared meals from her Barre Street kitchen.

"I wasn't really sure when or if I wanted to reopen Kismet," she said. "But then I just woke up one day and felt like it was time."

The 20-seat, 600-square-foot Barre Street restaurant has been updated with new seating and lighting for "a feeling of freshness and spaciousness," Maderia said. Kismet can accommodate another 25 diners outside.

Advance dinner reservations will now require a commitment to a five-course prix fixe dinner menu for $75, including taxes and service charges. Day-of reservations and walk-ins will be accommodated as available. Those diners will be able to order individual courses, such as shiitake-and-oyster-mushroom kebabs; swordfish with farro in tomato and citrus broth with cherry tomatoes and fava beans; and honey crème brûlée.