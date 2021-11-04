Kitchen Table Bistro Announces Permanent Closure 

click to enlarge
File: James Buck
Lara and Steve Atkins of Kitchen Table Bistro
in Richmond, have "decided to close the restaurant and put it on the market," according to an email newsletter sent on Thursday morning.
The Atkinses have operated the farm-to-table destination for 19 years. In late September, the restaurant was temporarily closed while Steve recovered from a severe back injury.
In the announcement, which is also posted on the Kitchen Table Bistro website and social media, the couple explained that the "forced break has offered lots
of opportunity for discussion and reflection on where we're at and what (and how) we've been doing for the last 19 years at the KTB."
Steve and Lara are known for their hands-on approach as chef and pastry chef, respectively. During the early days of the pandemic
, Lara took takeout orders over the phone for the restaurant's "KTB To-Go" meals and local ingredient-packed "Bags of Good Goods."
The couple noted that recent challenges — including Steve's injury and the need to adapt their business model for safety during the pandemic — have made it clear that "we need to prioritize differently for a sustainable future for ourselves and our families.
"Essentially, what this means is that we can no longer operate The KTB as we have for the last 19 years," the announcement continued. "Since we have built the business as an all-in proposition for ourselves, this means that we really have to be either All In, or we’re out, and health and circumstances have indicated that All In is not really an option for us anymore."
The restaurant — including the stately brick building visible from Interstate 89 — has been listed for sale with Brad Worthen of Pomerleau Real Estate
This story will be updated.