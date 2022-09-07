Knead Bakery to Close in Burlington’s Old North End 

click to enlarge File: James Buck

Sweet potato sandwich at Knead Bakery in Burlington

Burlington's vegan dining scene lost a staple this week when Knead Bakery closed its doors after service on Monday, September 5.

Rob Blum and Isabelle Clark opened the plant-based bakery and café at 294 North Winooski Avenue in January 2018. They announced the business' permanent closure in an online statement on September 1.

"As we step away to focus more on our growing family, we will hold on tightly to all the amazing moments, friendships, and things we have learned owning Knead," the statement said.

Plant-based fare has become more widespread in the five years since Knead opened in the Old North End: New vegan restaurants and food businesses have popped up, and non-vegan eateries have expanded their vegan-friendly options to meet growing demand.

But Knead filled a special niche with its housemade breads — from English muffins to fougasse to focaccia — that Blum and Clark used as the base for breakfast and lunch dishes such as challah French toast, glazed-tempeh breakfast sandwiches and grilled cheese sandwiches. The bakery also churned out its own cultured nondairy cheeses and excellent vegan versions of classic treats such as cinnamon rolls, croissants, scones and cookies. Knead will host a free cookie day in the coming weeks "as a final hurrah."

"We are unsure of what comes next for this space," the statement said, "but we are hopeful 294 N. Winooski will continue to provide accessible and delicious plant-based food."