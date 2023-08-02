Kolvoord, Overton & Wilson, P.C. - File Destruction Notice 

Published August 2, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated August 2, 2023 at 10:05 a.m.
The law firm of Kolvoord, Overton & Wilson, P.C. will destroy client files that we closed between January 1, 1958 and December 31, 2012. We will not, however, destroy any original Last Wills and Testaments now in our possession or any active files. If you would like your file(s), you must contact us within thirty (30) calendar days following the date on which this notice was published. All requests must be in writing. Within thirty (30) calendar days of receipt of your written request, your file(s) will be available for you to pick up at our office. We will not release files to persons who are unable to properly identify themselves as our clients at the time of retrieval. Files will not be furnished to third parties absent written authorization from our client for whom the file was originally opened. All files not requested within thirty (30) calendar days following the publication of this notice will be destroyed. Written requests for file retrieval may be submitted by U.S. Mail to Kolvoord, Overton & Wilson, P.C., 600 Blair Park Road, Suite 205, Williston, Vermont 05495 or by e-mail to [email protected] Please contact us at (802) 878-3346 if you have any questions.
