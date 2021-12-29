 LAKE IROQUOIS RECREATION DISTRICT NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

December 29, 2021

LAKE IROQUOIS RECREATION DISTRICT NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING 

The Lake Iroquois Recreation District, a Union Municipal District located in Chittenden County, Vermont, will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 to receive public comments on its proposed operating budget for Fiscal Year 23.

The hearing will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. via Zoom. Please contact Bruce Hoar, staff person for LIRD, at 878-1239 for the zoom log in and for copies of information relating to the proposed budget.

