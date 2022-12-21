 Lake Iroquois Recreation District Notice of Public Hearing | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

December 21, 2022 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Lake Iroquois Recreation District Notice of Public Hearing 

Published December 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

The Lake Iroquois Recreation District, a Union Municipal District located in Chittenden County, Vermont, will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 to receive public comments on the proposed operating budget for Fiscal Year 24.

The hearing will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. in the Town Hall Annex meeting room.

Please contact Bruce Hoar, staff person, Lake Iroquois Recreation District at 878-1239 for copies of information relating to the proposed budget.

Northstar Self Storage will be having a public and online sale/auction on January 4, 2023 at 681 Rockingham Rd, Rockingham, VT 05151 (Unit R-66), 1124 Charlestown Road, Springfield, VT 05156 (Units S-53, S94 & CC25), 3466 Richville Road, Manchester Center, VT 05255 (71) and online at www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 am in accordance with VT Title 9 Commerce and Trade Chapter 098: Storage Units 3905. Enforcement of Lien

Unit # Name Contents

1 71 Candace Walsh Household Goods

2 S53 Marilyn Nourse Household Goods

3 S94 Marilyn Nourse Household Goods

4 CC25 Erica Grenier Household Goods

5 R66 Erin Benoit Household Goods

