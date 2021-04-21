 Request for Proposals: Lamoille North Supervisory Union | Request for Proposals | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

April 21, 2021 Legal Notices » Request for Proposals

Request for Proposals: Lamoille North Supervisory Union 

The Board of School Directors of the Lamoille North Modified Unified Union School District – Hyde Park Elementary invites sealed requests for proposals for the service of providing Professional Development in a research-based, school wide program that incorporates academic and social and emotional learning (SEL).

For more information and to receive a full copy of the proposal request, please email sjourdan@lnsd.org, or call (802) 851-1160.

Lamoille North Supervisory Union is an Equal Opportunity Employer

