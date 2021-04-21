Request for Proposals: Lamoille North Supervisory Union 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
The Board of School Directors of the Lamoille North Modified Unified Union School District – Hyde Park Elementary invites sealed requests for proposals for the service of providing Professional Development in a research-based, school wide program that incorporates academic and social and emotional learning (SEL).
For more information and to receive a full copy of the proposal request, please email sjourdan@lnsd.org, or call (802) 851-1160.
Lamoille North Supervisory Union is an Equal Opportunity Employer
