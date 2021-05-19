 Lamoille North Supervisory Union | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

May 19, 2021 Legal Notices » General Notices

Lamoille North Supervisory Union 

The Board of School Directors of the Lamoille North Modified Unified Union School District invites sealed requests for proposals for the service of providing Contacted Transportation Services for the towns of Belvidere, Cambridge, Eden, Hyde Park, Johnson, and Waterville. This proposal will be for a three-year contract with the District.

For more information and to receive a full copy of the proposal request, please email sjourdan@lnsd.org, or call (802) 851-1160.

Lamoille North Supervisory Union is an Equal Opportunity Employer

