Last Quarter: Fall 2022 Vermont Housing News 

click to enlarge John James ©️ Seven Days

77 Pine Street in Burlington

New Kids on the Block

In response to historic demand, Vermont has seen a surge of home construction in the past few years. Most are multifamily buildings. To see what's been springing up, Nest surveyed a few of the newest buildings in northern Vermont.

Burlington: 77 Residences is a newly opened 49-unit apartment building that repurposed the former People's United Bank on Burlington's Pine Street. Rents start at $990 for lofts; a two-bedroom is $1,245. The building was fully leased four months before it was completed, developer Doug Nedde said. Nedde's company is working now on a 49-unit, nine-story apartment building right next door, at 79 Pine.

click to enlarge John James ©️ Seven Days

60 Severance Green in Colchester

Colchester: S.D. Ireland recently completed 60 Severance Green, a 61-unit apartment building with an underground parking garage. It offers studios, one-bedrooms and two-bedrooms as part of a 36-acre mixed-use development that includes condominiums, rentals and business space. A 700-square-foot one-bedroom apartment is $1,800.

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Tiffany Donza

The Foundry apartments in Morrisville

Morrisville: The Foundry apartments were completed this year along the Lamoille River and the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail. The development includes three buildings with five two-bedroom townhouses in each. Rents range from $1,500 to $1,800.

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Evernorth

New affordable housing units in Stowe

Stowe: Lamoille Housing Partnership and Evernorth, a nonprofit affordable housing organization based in Burlington, used low-income tax credits, a Stowe community development fund, and money from the Vermont Housing & Conservation Board to complete these nine new affordable apartments in Stowe last winter. Rents are subsidized, and prices vary according to income; five of the apartments are reserved for people who are homeless or at risk of becoming so.

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Champlain Housing Trust

Butternut Grove Condominiums in Winooki

Winooski: Butternut Grove Condominiums is a 20-unit condo development that opened in September. The units, which have all been sold, were developed by Champlain Housing Trust on land owned by the City of Winooski, and they will remain permanently affordable through the trust's shared equity homeownership program. A three-bedroom row house with a deck sold for $184,000.

Real(tor) Talk

click to enlarge Courtesy

Realtor Richard Gardner, co-owner of RE/MAX North Professionals in Colchester

Vermont has several programs in place aimed at encouraging downtown development as a way to preserve open land and promote the construction of affordable housing.

Realtor Richard Gardner, co-owner of RE/MAX North Professionals in Colchester, said he understands why state and local policy makers are trying to encourage new home construction in those village centers. But most of the home shoppers he talks to, he said, want some acreage.

"A lot of the people who are buying are looking for the older neighborhoods with space between the houses and bigger yards," he said. "And we're just not building that way anymore.

"I'm all for preserving what Vermont has," he added. "[But] I think Vermont needs to have a holistic conversation about what we want to be when we grow up. We're not building what people want."