Law and Order 

Probate judges, assistant judges, sheriffs, high bailiffs and state's attorneys are also on the ballot this year.

Some of those races are competitive, including the Democratic primaries for state's attorney in Addison, Chittenden and Washington counties.

Washington County's top prosecutor, Rory Thibault, is running for attorney general, and Addison County's state's attorney Dennis Wygmans stepped down in May to take another job.

Chittendent County State's Attorney Sarah George, however, is an incumbent with a primary fight on her hands. George, whose progressive policies have at times placed her at odds with police, is facing a Democratic challenge from Ted Kenney.

State's attorneys work closely with law enforcement and social service agencies to prosecute criminal and some civil cases, as well as child abuse and neglect. Mental health proceedings also fall under their jurisdiction.

Look closely at these listings to find out who's running for state's attorney and sheriff. Find information about judges and high bailiffs at sos.vermont.gov.