 Lawmakers Drop Impeachment Inquiry After Prosecutor Resigns | Politics | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | Shop Local |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

August 26, 2023 News + Opinion » Politics

Lawmakers Drop Impeachment Inquiry After Prosecutor Resigns 

By

Published August 26, 2023 at 10:06 a.m.

click to enlarge John Lavoie - FILE: KEVIN MCCALLUM ©️ SEVEN DAYS
  • File: Kevin McCallum ©️ Seven Days
  • John Lavoie
A special committee of Vermont lawmakers has ended its impeachment inquiry into Franklin County State’s Attorney John Lavoie after the veteran prosecutor announced he would resign.

The seven-member panel voted unanimously on Friday to drop the probe. Lavoie will step down effective September 1.

Lavoie, a Democrat, was elected last November to an office primarily staffed by women. An internal investigation released in May found he used crass and sexist language in the workplace. He'd worked as a prosecutor in Franklin County since 2004.

Lavoie declined to resign when the report came to light, though he did acknowledge his "sense of humor is often inappropriate.”

On Friday, the lawmakers thanked the witnesses who testified and vowed to keep their statements confidential. Given Lavoie’s resignation, “the Special Committee finds that it would not be in the best interests of the State to impose additional burdens and stress on witnesses, nor to expend additional State resources involved in continuing the investigation,” a resolution ending the probe said.
Related Legislators Dig In for an Impeachment Drama Involving Franklin County Law Enforcement
State's Attorney John Lavoie
Legislators Dig In for an Impeachment Drama Involving Franklin County Law Enforcement
By Kevin McCallum
Politics
Gov. Phil Scott has the power to appoint a replacement for Lavoie. He’ll choose from a slate of potential candidates suggested by Franklin County Democrats.

The committee isn’t done yet. It has also been investigating Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore, who was caught on video kicking a handcuffed suspect. Grismore, too, was elected last November — after the video came to light. He’s since been charged with simple assault.
Related Party Leaders Call On Candidate to End Campaign for Franklin County Sheriff
John Grismore, in shorts and baseball cap, kicking an arrestee
Party Leaders Call On Candidate to End Campaign for Franklin County Sheriff
By Courtney Lamdin
Politics
The impeachment committee has hired the law firm Downs Rachlin Martin to investigate Grismore; a final report is expected this fall.

The resolution of the Lavoie inquiry “does clear up our calendar and ability to focus on that matter,” Rep. Martin LaLonde (D- South Burlington), the committee chair, said at Friday’s meeting.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Politics »

About The Author

Sasha Goldstein

Sasha Goldstein
Bio:
 Sasha Goldstein is Seven Days' deputy news editor.

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send a news tip
+ send a letter to the editor

Latest in Politics

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation