Lawmakers Explore Impeaching Franklin County Law Enforcement Leaders 

Lawmakers took the first step on Thursday toward impeaching two Franklin County officials over behavior that officials said undermines public trust in law enforcement.

Kevin McCallum

Rep. Mike McCarthy (D-St. Albans) and Speaker Jill Krowinski (D-Burlington)

Rep. Mike McCarthy (D-St. Albans) said he and others would prefer a "statutory fix" that would enable suspending such individuals pending the outcome of a review of conduct by a professional board. Absent that, however, lawmakers need to act, he said.

“Franklin County deserves law enforcement leaders who perform their obligations to the highest ethical and professional standards," McCarthy said.





Kevin McCallum

John Lavoie

Kevin McCallum

John Campbell

The House was set to take up the resolution at 3 p.m. It was expected to be referred to the House Government Operations and Military Affairs Committee, which was scheduled to take it up Friday morning in a joint meeting with the Judiciary Committee.If approved by the full House, the special bipartisan committee of seven House members would likely meet over the summer to investigate the cases. Then the House would need to hold a special session to decide whether to impeach one or both of the men. The case would then move to the Senate, which would conduct its own mini trial and decide their fate.The press conference took place just minutes after the Department of State’s Attorneys and Sheriffs released a heavily redacted version of the 10-page investigative report into Lavoie’s behavior.and other media outlets requested a copy of the report after John Campbell, the department’s executive director, initially declined to release it.The report outlined that Lavoie used phrases like “whore” and “fucking slutbag” and “the c word.” He also once mentioned that someone had “magnificent boobs.”The report says Lavoie rubbed a photo of an employee’s boyfriend on his backside; grabbed an employee’s ID on a lanyard and stuffed it into the top of her dress; and pinched an employee to suggest she was overweight. All of the dozen or so employees he manages are women.Some employees cried over Lavoie's comments. One spoke to a counselor, the report says.Vermont lawmakers are empowered to remove elected constitutional officers from office, though instances are rare.The Constitution gives the House of Representatives the power to impeach “(e)very officer of State, whether judicial or executive” that members find to be “state criminals.” That doesn’t mean officers need to have been convicted of a crime to be impeached, House Clerk BetsyAnn Wrask explained in a memo outlining the impeachment process.Just as the U.S. Constitution does not define “high crimes and misdemeanors” for which a president can be impeached, the Vermont Constitutional does not define what a “state criminal” is.That makes it possible to impeach someone for “conduct found by the General Assembly to violate the public trust or to undermine the operation of government, even if that conduct is not specifically covered by criminal law,” Wrask wrote in her memo.That’s important because neither man has been convicted of a crime.The executive committee of the Department of State’s Attorneys and Sheriffs called on Lavoie to resign after an internal investigation documented a “pattern of inappropriate and prohibited conduct completely inconsistent” with his oath of office.“You have engaged in discriminatory and harassing conduct toward staff and others relating to race, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, disability and body composition,” the executive committee told Lavoie in a letter.On Tuesday, Lavoie said his sense of humor is “often inappropriate.” He said he has apologized to some of those he offended and said the allegations were “not sufficient to warrant my resignation.”Read the redacted report about Lavoie's conduct here: