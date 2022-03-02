Legal Notice: City of Burlington HOME-ARP Allocation Plan 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
The City of Burlington is soliciting input in connection with the development of its Home Investments Partnership (HOME) – American Rescue Plan (HOME-ARP) Allocation Plan, as part of federal requirements under 24 CFR Part 91.105 for planning and allocation of federal funds from Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME and other U.S Department of Housing & Urban Development administered programs. The City anticipates receiving $1,500,494 in HOME-ARP funds to support those who are homeless, at-risk of homelessness, persons fleeing/attempting to flee Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, Stalking, or Human Trafficking, and other populations where assistance would prevent the family's homelessness or serve those with the greater risk of housing instability. The City will amend the 2021 Action Plan to include HOME-ARP funds.
On Thursday March 17, 2022, at 5:00 pm, there will be a Public Hearing before the Community Development and Neighborhood Revitalization Committee to hear comments on HOME-ARP funding priorities and the draft HOME-ARP Allocation Plan. The HOME-ARP Allocation Plan and HOME-ARP resources are available online at https://www.burlingtonvt.gov/CEDO/Housing/HOME-ARP. The public is encouraged to review the Plan, attend the Public Hearing, and comment. Comments can be submitted through April 1 st , 2022.
For more information, or information on alternative access, please contact Todd Rawlings, Community & Economic Development Office (CEDO), at (802) 652-4209, trawlings@burlingtonvt.gov. The plan is also available for review at the CEDO front desk at 149 Church Street, 3 rd Floor, from 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.
