Published April 26, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
The City of Burlington is soliciting input in connection with the development of its 2023 One Year Action Plan for Housing & Community Development (Action Plan), as part of federal requirements under 24 CFR Part 91.105 for planning and allocation of federal funds from Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME), and other U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development administered programs. The City anticipates receiving $733,763 in CDBG entitlement funds and $413,934 in new HOME funds to support housing, community and economic development activities for the 2023 program year (7/1/2023 - 6/30/2024).
On Monday, May 15th, 2023 there will be a Public Hearing before the Burlington City Council to hear comments on housing and community development needs, and the draft 2023 One-Year Action Plan. More information on the City Council meeting can be found online at www.burlingtonvt.gov/CityCouncil. The Action Plan will be made available April 26th online at www.burlingtonvt.gov/CEDO or at the Community & Economic Development Office, 149 Church Street, 3rd Floor. The public is encouraged to review the Action Plan and funding recommendations, attend the Public Hearing, and comment. Written comments will also be accepted on the Action Plan through May 30th, 2023 via email at [email protected]. For more information, or information on alternative access, contact Christine Curtis, Community & Economic Development Office, (802) 735-7002.
