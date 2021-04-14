Legal Notice City of Burlington One-Year Action Plans 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
The City of Burlington is soliciting input in connection with the development of its 2021 One Year Action Plan for Housing & Community Development, as part of federal requirements under 24 CFR Part 91.105 for planning and allocation of federal funds from Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME and other HUD administered programs. The City anticipates receiving $759,765 in CDBG funds and $414,413 in HOME funds to support housing, community and economic development activities for the 2021 program year (7/1/2021-6/30/2022). The City will also amend the 2020 Action Plan to better focus the funds in response to the Covid-19 economic recovery effort. On Monday, April 26, 2021, at 7:00 pm, there will be a Public Hearing before the Burlington City Council to hear comments on housing and community development needs, the draft 2021 One-Year Action Plan, and the revised 2020 One-Year Action Plan. These plans also report the funding recommendations of the CDBG Advisory Board, which serve as the basis for the 2021 One-Year Action Plan and the substantial amendment to the 2020 Action Plan. The Action Plans and Advisory Board's recommendations are available online at www.burlingtonvt.gov/CEDO. The public is encouraged to review the Plans and funding recommendations, attend the Public Hearing, and comment. Written comments will also be accepted on the Plans through May 9, 2021 via email at ccurtis@burlingtonvt.gov. For more information, or information on alternative access, contact Christine Curtis, Community & Economic Development Office, at (802) 735-7002.
