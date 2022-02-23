Legal Notice: City of Burlington Substantial Amendment to 2019 Action Plan 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
The City of Burlington is soliciting input in connection with the development of its substantial amendment to the 2019 Action Plan for Housing & Community Development, as part of federal requirements under 24 CFR Part 91.105 for planning and allocation of federal funds. The substantial amendment was released on 2/18/2022 for review and it proposes revised uses of the City's Coronavirus Supplemental Community Development Block Grant (CDBG-CV) allocations. Comments can be submitted through March 6th, 2022. For more information, or information on alternative access, contact Christine Curtis, Community & Economic Development Office (CEDO), at (802) 735-7002, ccurtis@burlingtonvt.gov. The amendment is also available for review at the CEDO front desk at 149 Church Street, 3rd Floor, from 8am-4:30pm, Monday-Friday.
find, follow, fan us: