August 10, 2022 Legal Notices » General Notices

Legal Notice - City of Burlington: Downtown Tax Increment Financing District 

Published August 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

The City of Burlington gives notice that it intends to incur indebtedness in furtherance of the City of Burlington Downtown Tax Increment Financing District in an aggregate amount of up to $30,122,000. The City expects to sell bonds to qualified financial institutions to be selected by the City, after solicitation of proposals. The City expects such sale and issuance of bonds to occur in August or September 2022, with rates and terms subject to market conditions. The improvements to be financed are in furtherance of the City's Downtown Tax Increment Financing as approved by the voters of the City and subject to resolutions of the City Council. For further information, contact Mr. Rich Goodwin, Director of Financial Operations, 149 Church St., Burlington, VT 05401.

