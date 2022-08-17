Legal Notice: FY2022 HUD Continuum of Care Program: Notice of Funding Opportunity - Request For Proposals 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published August 17, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
As the Collaborative Applicant for the Chittenden County Homeless Alliance Continuum of Care (CCHA), the Community & Economic Development Office (CEDO) is accepting proposals for new, renewed, expanded or bonus projects as outlined below with Continuum of Care Homeless Assistance funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
CCHA is soliciting proposals that address housing and service priorities established through the Continuum of Care, with priority for serving vulnerable populations experiencing homelessness including persons experiencing chronic homelessness, persons fleeing domestic violence, unaccompanied youth, and families with children.
There is approximately $1,092,543 in funding available for projects to serve those experiencing homelessness and over $110,000 in bonus project funding.
Organizations that do not currently receive CCHA CoC program funding are encouraged to submit proposals. Current recipients of this funding are also welcome to apply. Deadline for proposals is 4:00 pm on August 25th 2022.
The CCHA 2022 Request for Proposals is available upon request in alternative formats for persons with disabilities
For more information visit http://www.cchavt.org/funding/ or contact the CCHA Collaborative Applicant, Marcella Gange of CEDO, at mgange@burlingtonvt.gov, or 802.865.7144.
