Legal Notice 

Published May 17, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
The City of Burlington gives notice that it intends to incur indebtedness for the Burlington Waterfront Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District in an aggregate amount of up to $18,840,000. The indebtedness is expected to be repaid from TIF increment and, to the extent such increment is insufficient, from the pledge of the credit of the City. The City expects to sell notes or other evidence of indebtedness to qualified financial institutions to be selected by the City, after solicitation of proposals. The City expects the closing of such sale to occur in June 2023. The indebtedness is to fund public improvements and related costs attributable to projects serving the Waterfront TIF District, as approved by the voters of the City at a special meeting held November 8, 2016. For further information, contact Ms. Darlene Bayko, 149 Church St., Burlington, VT 05401.
find, follow, fan us: