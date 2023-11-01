Legal Notice 

Published November 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
The Champlain Valley School District (the "District") is seeking Statement of Qualifications from qualified Construction Management ("CM/C") firms to provide Construction Management - Constructor services for limited renovations at two schools: Shelburne Community School and Champlain Valley Union High School. The scope includes HVAC and Electrical improvements as well as related interior and exterior alterations. Estimated construction cost is approximately $2,000,000, exclusive of general conditions or construction management fees. The District is soliciting bids from qualified Construction Management firms. The District has established prequalification criteria that a prospective bidder must meet in order to submit a bid for consideration by the District, and invites interested construction management firms to apply for prequalification. Request for Statement of Qualifications can be requested by telephone or email from:
Attn: Mr. Chris Giard
CVSD Director of Facilities
Champlain Valley School District
5420 Shelburne Rd, Suite 300
Shelburne, VT 05482
Telephone: 802-985-1930
Email: [email protected]
Statements of Qualifications are to be submitted on AIA Document A305 with attachments necessary to respond to additional pre-qualification criteria established by the District. Completed prequalification statements shall be received at the above address by mail or delivery no later than 12PM Noon on November 9th, 2023.
Applicants for prequalification shall be notified on or before November 15th, 2023 (Note: must be at least 30 days prior to proposed bid opening per 16 §V.S.A. 559(c) (2) pursuant to Department of Education Rules 6342.1) whether they are eligible to bid. The District anticipates opening the bids for the contract on December 19th, 2023.
