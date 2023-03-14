Legislators Consider Pausing School PCB Testing Program 

click to enlarge File: Jeb Wallace-Brodeur

Cabot School

The Vermont House Education Committee on Tuesday took a preliminary step toward pausing a statewide school testing program for PCBs in order to align it with the legislature’s broader priorities for improving school facilities.



School superintendents and state officials have testified over the past several weeks that identifying and remediating the toxic chemicals in school buildings is a complicated, time-intensive process that has the potential to disrupt long-term construction plans.



“[We’re] moving along with school construction. We're doing some really thoughtful, strategic work and planning about what that might look like," Jill Briggs Campbell, the Agency of Education's COVID-19 federal emergency funds program manager, told legislators on March 1. "A nd PCBs are sort of like ... a grenade with the pin already pulled that could just drop into any given school and sort of blow up some very thoughtful strategic thinking.” “[We’re] moving along with school construction. We're doing some really thoughtful, strategic work and planning about what that might look like,"