Letters to the Editor (10/11/23) 

'Disastrous Literacy Results'

Alison Novak's ["Reading Reckoning," October 4] shines a bright and long-overdue light on the disastrous literacy results Vermont and the U.S. have accepted for decades. The horrid truth is that Vermont and the entire country have failed the majority of students since the 1970s. While the economic and social cost of this absurdity is impossible to quantify, the evidence is all around us.

Vermont's next secretary of education needs to actively challenge our shamefully distracted education establishment. Less attention needs to go into debating divisive social issues and how many $350,000 electric school buses we need. Focus on teaching kids to read with proven, data-driven methods.

Jon Pizzagalli

Shelburne

iPhone Impact

[Re "Reading Reckoning," October 4]: Interesting to note that the drop in reading scores among elementary school-age children starting in 2015 also correlated with the release of the iPhone and personal tablets starting in 2007. We are seeing the impact on young kids — and their parents — spending much more time watching videos on devices than reading. Parents weren't mentioned once in the article, but they're much more influential on kids' literacy than teachers. Parents need to take an honest look at the impact of screens on kids and discipline themselves to limit devices for themselves and their children in the homes.

Christina Asquith

Charlotte

Asquith is the author of The Emergency Teacher, a nonfiction account of a first-year teacher.

'Good Books Will Win'

So much effort and energy went into ["Reading Reckoning," October 4], but it's a pity the author did not quote a single reading researcher who criticizes this claim to science.

When I taught corrective reading to seventh and eighth graders, I followed the advice of reading researcher Richard Allington and relied on books kids wanted to read. They scored so well on the standardized test that an inspector from the New York State Education Department came to "study the program" I used. I held up a copy of Shel Silverstein poetry, saying we started every day with a poem.

With a group of 22 third graders clumped together as "worst in the school," we started the day with silent reading — books of their choice. I convinced kids I'd have to see blood before anybody could get out of his chair. It was not easy, and this period only lasted 10 minutes, but by December they were complaining when I called a halt to silent reading at an hour.

I also read enticing books aloud for at least half an hour every day. Kids talked so much about these books that some parents got copies and read them at home, too.

By the end of the year, the third graders were scoring at grade level and above on standardized tests.

Good books will win — if we let children choose them and give them the time to read.

Susan Ohanian

Charlotte

Ohanian is the author of One Size Fits Few: The Folly of Educational Standards, Caught in the Middle: Nonstandard Kids and a Killing Curriculum, What Happened to Recess and Why Are Our Children Struggling in Kindergarten? and Why Is Corporate America Bashing Our Public Schools?

Trouble With Net-Zero

Kevin McCallum's ["Pipe Dream?" September 27] notes Burlington's "'net-zero' city by 2030" goal and states that the term "refers to removing as much carbon dioxide from the atmosphere as is being added to it." This is how the rest of the world defines net-zero. However, Burlington's Net Zero Energy Roadmap defines net-zero as "eliminating fossil fuel use" rather than reducing greenhouse gas emissions. This allows the city to meet its net-zero goal by replacing fossil fuels with substitutes with climate impacts comparable to or greater than fossil fuels. Thus, expanding the Joseph C. McNeil Generating Station to provide steam to the University of Vermont Medical Center is viewed as progress, even though burning wood emits more carbon dioxide per unit of energy produced than burning any fossil fuel. And incentivizing replacement of natural gas with "renewable" gas, biofuels, advanced wood heating and hydrogen in the city's thermal energy ordinance is considered progress, despite significant climate and other harmful impacts.

The article states that climate accounting organizations consider biomass energy carbon-neutral under certain circumstances. This is not accurate. Rather, guidelines like the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's provide for reporting of biomass energy emissions in the land-use sector. The guidelines apply to national greenhouse gas inventories and are designed to avoid double counting. They provide no support for ignoring stack emissions in making decisions about McNeil. Sustainable forestry does not render biomass energy carbon-neutral.

The city should develop a new climate plan and reject the McNeil expansion and thermal energy ordinance.

Nick Persampieri

Burlington

Vote No on Steam Pipe

Kevin McCallum's "Pipe Dream?" [September 27] missed an important aspect of the project: The "clean heat credits" could be counted twice. Since steam pipe heat would likely be considered "renewable" and avoid Burlington's carbon impact fee, the hospital would claim the supposed renewable attributes for any steam from the Joseph C. McNeil Generating Station to comply with Burlington's thermal energy ordinance. Simultaneously, Vermont Gas Systems would sell these same renewable attributes as heat credits to customers beyond the hospital or apply them to their "system-wide profile" of fossil gas. The exact nature of this relationship has yet to be made public, but it's clear from district energy diagrams and years of communications obtained through public records requests that Vermont Gas plans to unbundle heat credits from the steam heat and sell them elsewhere, effectively double counting the supposed renewability of the steam heat.

Burlington residents should urge city councilors to vote no on the steam pipe and reject any thermal energy ordinance that includes biomass, "renewable" gas or heat sources whose renewable credits are already counted elsewhere.

Chris Gish

Burlington

Portrait Perspective

I thoroughly enjoyed reading about the life of Mr. Alexander Twilight ["Twilight Hour," September 20]. It's always a gift learning about new pieces of Black history, especially in Vermont. As I read his fascinating story, there was something nagging at me about Katie Runde's decision to change his scowl to a smile to convey his warmth. This nagging voice was asking: "Why does he have to smile?" People during his time didn't smile much in portraits the way we do now. Are the other men in the 1700s and 1800s Statehouse portraits smiling?

Don't get me wrong. Her portrait is beautiful. I appreciate her intention of wanting to illustrate Twilight's "mirth-provoking face, the jest-loving propensity, the perennial fun," as he was described in the story. Nonetheless, her intention hit a nerve. The nerve has to do with the historical defense mechanism of Black folks having to be conscious about not appearing to be threatening. Smiling or being careful about how we express anger are examples of strategies to make white people feel safe.

I don't expect Runde to change or not display her beautiful work. I just want to share my perspective.

Gwen Shervington

Burlington

Victim Claiming

In the September 27 issue, Ken Picard offers a glimpse into the world of Mali Obomsawin ["Chord and Discord"], the Abenaki activist from the Odanak First Nation. Mali talks about how the Vermont Abenaki are misogynist and how "all the major figureheads of their groups are men, and they take on very domineering tactics." She says the men scoff and talk over the women. Mali even goes on to say that she's not comfortable being in Vermont, implying she's fearful of the lurking Vermont Abenaki men.

For Mali's information, it is women who have led our Missisquoi Parent Advisory Committee for almost four decades. Out of our 17 members, 15 are women. When we sent our kids, in full regalia, from the Circle of Courage afterschool program to the second symposium at the University of Vermont in April 2023, it was a man very well known to Mali who attacked our children and screamed in their faces that they were fakers and to go home. For the first time in recent history, the politics as demonstrated by an Odanak sympathizer went on the attack and made our young children cry. Yet it is Mali and her friends who claim to be the victims. Shame on you!

Brenda Gagne

Swanton

Gagne is coordinator of the Circle of Courage.

'Monstrosity of a Road'

Imagine my horror reading Chapin Spencer quoted in "Smooth Road Ahead?" [September 6] saying, "My neighborhood is fundamentally changing." So is mine, Chapin, and not in a good way, thanks to you and Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger. Shame on both of you for selling your souls to the devil.

Stop glorifying this monstrosity of a road. Mourn the hundreds of trees removed for a paved waste of federal tax dollars that would've been better used fixing some of Burlington's infrastructure. The plan would close off Pine Street, essentially blocking my neighborhood — Queen City Park in South Burlington — and the Burlington South End neighborhoods from going south for them and to Burlington for us.

Planners claim that Ferguson, Lyman and other streets are happy being closed off from Briggs Street so that cars cannot cut through their streets. We will see how happy they are when forced with the inconvenience of trying to go south. And do not suggest Queen City Park Road, which is a dangerous road that some of us refuse to use. Guess we stop supporting the businesses on Pine Street and the South End and tell our friends and family to stay away. Burlington doesn't want our business anymore. They want to keep us out.

And gentlemen (because that seems to be who is behind this whole mess): People coming off the highway headed for Pine Street or downtown are not going to take the byway; it makes no sense to. They are going to take the right-hand exit off Interstate 189 onto Shelburne Road — just like they do now. It's shorter and quicker.

Lisa Yankowski

South Burlington

Calling Out a Cannabis Ad

Vermont's laws on cannabis advertising are strict and well known; they've also been covered extensively in Seven Days. Imagine my surprise seeing an ad for Exotika, a recreational dispensary in western New York, advertised in a way that Vermont shops are not able to. The ad featured promotions, product lists and info on a car giveaway! It was also missing the large warning label required by Vermont law.

With an ever-expanding recreational cannabis marketplace, advertising is a critical component in helping a business stand out. It's already hard enough for those businesses to advertise with the restrictions in place without Seven Days making it more difficult. For Seven Days — which is usually an incredible advocate for all things local — to run the ad in that form is disappointing and does a great disservice to all the hardworking people and cannabis businesses in the state.

I hope in the future Seven Days will refrain from collecting ad revenue that creates an uneven playing field for Vermont businesses or at least enforce the present restrictions for everyone.

Chris VanDenMeiracker

Jericho

Editor's note: Vermont's cannabis advertising laws only apply to businesses licensed by the state's Cannabis Control Board. Its rules do not apply to out-of-state companies. Seven Days is distributed in Plattsburgh, N.Y., where this pot shop would be considered local.

In Praise of EV Policy

["EV Program Likely to Leave Some Flood-Stricken Vermonters Behind," August 21, and Feedback: "EV in La-La Land," September 13] are off base in their criticism of the state's electric vehicle assistance program for Vermonters with flood-damaged cars. While the program won't work for all Vermonters whose vehicles were damaged in this summer's flood, it is a policy that ought to be applauded.

When it comes to the climate crisis, we need to walk and chew gum at the same time. We need to adapt and support vulnerable Vermonters who have been harmed by the climate and extreme weather, and we need to do everything we can to limit our state's climate pollution. Helping Vermonters whose cars were damaged by the flooding to afford EVs helps accomplish both goals. It takes polluting vehicles off the road and helps Vermonters get back on their feet. It's not the only flood-recovery initiative we need by any means, but it's a smart part of a recovery package.

To maximize the pollution-reducing power of this program, we need to ensure that when Vermonters plug in these EVs to charge, they are getting their electricity exclusively from clean, renewable energy. And that means reforming our Renewable Energy Standard to ensure that we are meeting our growing electricity demand with electricity from new renewables constructed right here in Vermont and throughout New England.

Jonathan Dowds

Burlington

Dowds is deputy director at Renewable Energy Vermont.

Why Shame Wayne?

[Re "Wayne's World," September 20]: I wish I could understand the point behind Courtney Lamdin's reference to the generosity of the subject's body shape. It struck me as unintentional body shaming of those of us who do not have a Ken and Barbie physical appearance, and it contributed nothing to the otherwise excellent celebration of a dedicated public servant.

Steve Wood

Essex Junction

Local Chestnuts Among Us

[Re "Branching Out: Tree Farmer Buzz Ferver Aims to Restore the American Chestnut in Vermont — and in Your Kitchen," October 4]: My cousin, Howard Manosh of Hyde Park, has been growing chestnuts for years and hosted a gathering of those raising the American chestnut the last time this group met. My late brother, J.B. McKinley of Elmore, also has long grown American chestnuts. Howard and J.B. are longtime residents of Vermont.

Kathleen McKinley Harris

Charlotte

'Imaginative Cures'

[Re From the Publisher: "Burlington Blues," September 27]: Thank you for shining a light on the homeless and chemically addicted folks who seem to be filling every corner of our city. I am one of the people who wants to do something, but what? It's getting harder to hold on to my compassion, and I resort to imaginative cures.

There is no doubt that homelessness contributes to the problem, so we need shelters and treatment centers and probably federal assistance, but I'm not beyond believing that nefarious forces are at work, too. ("Damn the pusher-man.")

Despite my usual progressive tendencies, I imagine a domestic corps for community service. Its purpose is to give purpose to lost souls.

Because I live near the temporary high school, I worry especially about pushing drugs to our kids. I worry about the once-delightful Church Street area losing merchants and conviviality. I worry about my safety when I cross town in my wheelchair to shop. So many D words pop into my mind: dystopia, disheveled, disheartening.

Please keep this topic in your sights. It was so good to read that my worst suspicions were not all in my mind.

Hope Lindsay

Burlington

Don't Blame Landlords

[Re "Cleaning House: Burlington Officials Are Fed Up With a Notorious Church Street Apartment Building," September 27]: This year I had a drug dealer living in one of my apartments in a 15-unit building. We called the police several times. No response. We issued eviction notices. We hired a lawyer. The courts were overloaded, and we never received a court date. After three months, I finally paid them to leave, losing $7,000.

It is laughable to think that if the police cannot deal with these people, somehow landlords have the capability to make them behave.

Landlords cannot force tenants to keep their smoke detectors installed.

Landlords cannot force tenants to stop using drugs and alcohol.

We cannot force the police to come and deal with drug dealers.

We cannot force tenants to treat their apartments with respect.

We cannot force tenants to create a safe atmosphere for our maintenance workers to repair their apartments.

Landlords cannot stop tenants from inviting abusive people into their apartments.

We as a community need to think more creatively than the knee-jerk response that it is always the landlord's fault. The entire community is responsible for drug and alcohol rehab and mental health. The entire community is responsible for finding housing for abusive people who refuse to follow rules.

Landlords are not forcing people to trash their apartments and shoot heroin.

Mark Williams

South Burlington