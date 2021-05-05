 Life Stories: 'Eileen Schilling Was a Doer' | Life Stories | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Takeout | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

May 05, 2021 Arts + Life » Life Stories

Life Stories: 'Eileen Schilling Was a Doer' 

By

The original print version of this article was headlined "'Eileen Was a Doer'"

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , ,

More Life Stories »

About The Author

Sally Pollak

Sally Pollak
Bio:
 Sally Pollak is a staff writer at Seven Days, where she mostly covers food and drink. Her first newspaper job was compiling horse racing results at the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Trending

Sunflowers and Hemp Could Reduce Lead in Burlington Soil
Toxic Firefighting Foam Complicates Vermont Effort to Phase Out ‘Forever Chemicals'
Nanny State? Vermont Municipalities Want More Leeway to Make Their Own Rules
Shot in Vermont, 'Best Summer Ever' Is a Joyous Teen Musical
Vermont Senators Debate Whether Racism Causes Statistical Lags
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation