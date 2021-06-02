Lister's Records Of Notices Posted 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
We hereby certify that the Notices to Taxpayers of the time and place of holding the Grievance Meeting for 2021 and in the form as set forth on the opposite page were signed by us this day duly posted in the Town Clerk's Office and in four other public places in said Town of Colchester to wit:
Town Clerk's Office - 781 Blakely Rd.
Dick Mazza's General Store - West Lakeshore Dr.
Colchester Post Office - Malletts Bay Ave.
Burnham Memorial Library – Main St.
Shaw's Supermarket – Mountain View Dr.
Dated at Colchester in the County of Chittenden this 4th day of June 2021.
Geri Barrows, Charlotte Gardner, Angela MacDonald
Listers of the Town of Colchester
