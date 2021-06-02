 Lister's Records Of Notices Posted | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

June 02, 2021 Legal Notices » General Notices

Lister's Records Of Notices Posted 

We hereby certify that the Notices to Taxpayers of the time and place of holding the Grievance Meeting for 2021 and in the form as set forth on the opposite page were signed by us this day duly posted in the Town Clerk's Office and in four other public places in said Town of Colchester to wit:

Town Clerk's Office - 781 Blakely Rd.
Dick Mazza's General Store - West Lakeshore Dr.
Colchester Post Office - Malletts Bay Ave.
Burnham Memorial Library – Main St.
Shaw's Supermarket – Mountain View Dr.

Dated at Colchester in the County of Chittenden this 4th day of June 2021.

Geri Barrows, Charlotte Gardner, Angela MacDonald

Listers of the Town of Colchester

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation