Lister's Records of Notices Posted 

Published June 14, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
We hereby certify that the Notices to Taxpayers of the time and place of holding the Grievance Meeting for 2023 and in the form as set forth on the opposite page were signed by us this day duly posted in the Town Clerk's Office and in four other public places in said Town of Colchester to wit:
Town Clerk's Office - 781 Blakely Rd.
Dick Mazza's General Store - West Lakeshore Dr. Colchester Post Office - Malletts Bay Ave.
Burnham Memorial Library – Main St.
Simon's Quick Stop – 6387 Roosevelt Hwy
Dated at Colchester in the County of Chittenden this 2nd day of June 2023.
_______________________________________
Geri Barrows
_______________________________________
Charlotte Gardner
_______________________________________
Angela MacDonald
Listers of the Town of Colchester
