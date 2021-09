Local Employers Recruit and Reconnect — in Person — at the 2021 Vermont Tech Jam 

click to enlarge Courtesy

click to enlarge © Andre Chung / Courtesy of BETA

Martine Rothblatt and Kyle Clark

Find a great job, meet collaborators and be inspired at the 2021 Vermont Tech Jam . This annual career and tech expo, powered bynewspaper, is back — in person, and in Burlington — on Saturday, October 23, at the new Hula lakeside tech campus.Dozens of local startups and technology companies will be exhibiting and hiring , including:The Tech Jam takes place at Hula, a former oven factory that has been renovated into a net-zero office and coworking facility powered by 100 percent renewable energy. Hula is also a sponsor of the event, along with Mascoma Bank Norwich University and the Vermont Technology Council This year’s event is divided into two sessions. Admission is free for the first session , from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. A ticket for session two , from 1:30 to 6 p.m., costs $10 and includes the keynote presentation: an interview with BETA CEOand BETA adviser and client, entrepreneur, futurist and CEO of United Therapeutics. The pair will discuss how their partnership evolved, and how it’s transforming the field of electric aviation. Rothblatt will be appearing virtually.Tech Jam organizers are encouraging attendees to be vaccinated and will be following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention masking guidelines for indoor events. For more information, tickets and registration, visit techjamvt.com