Local Employers Recruit and Reconnect — in Person — at the 2021 Vermont Tech Jam 

Find a great job, meet collaborators and be inspired at the 2021 Vermont Tech Jam
. This annual career and tech expo, powered by Seven Days
newspaper, is back — in person, and in Burlington — on Saturday, October 23, at the new Hula
lakeside tech campus.
Dozens of local startups and technology companies will be exhibiting and hiring
, including:
The Tech Jam takes place at Hula, a former oven factory that has been renovated into a net-zero office and coworking facility powered by 100 percent renewable energy. Hula is also a sponsor of the event, along with Mascoma Bank
, Coldwell Banker & Hickok and Boardman
, Norwich University
and the Vermont Technology Council
.
© Andre Chung / Courtesy of BETA
Martine Rothblatt and Kyle Clark
This year’s event is divided into two sessions. Admission is free for the first session
, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. A ticket for session two
, from 1:30 to 6 p.m., costs $10 and includes the keynote presentation: an interview with BETA CEO Kyle Clark
and BETA adviser and client Martine Rothblatt
, entrepreneur, futurist and CEO of United Therapeutics. The pair will discuss how their partnership evolved, and how it’s transforming the field of electric aviation. Rothblatt will be appearing virtually.
Tech Jam organizers are encouraging attendees to be vaccinated and will be following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention masking guidelines for indoor events. For more information, tickets and registration, visit techjamvt.com
.