Looking Up: Silver Linings and Reflections From a Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Year 

That's about the only good thing you could say about it. Seeing places with terrible air quality suddenly be breathable due to the lack of traffic shows how nature can fight back.
— Ted Adler, Burlington
Finally got a dog!
— Mara Iverson, Montpelier
So important for all of us living on this planet to stop, breathe and find ways to be comfortable in stillness. Remember all the animals that came out for the first time in a long time! And how clean the air was. Truly life-altering.
— Nancy Riege, Greensboro
The pandemic forced us apart, yet offered a big pause in the hectic pace of daily life, for people and the planet. Appreciating the many and varied hardships, we had time with ourselves, with the people in our pods — time to think about what really matters, what it means to be human and to truly take care of each other and our communities. And we all experienced the pandemic — a rare event with impact of some kind on everyone.
— Sarah Gentry Tischler, St. George
I had my best garden ever, discovered dozens of bird species that I've been living alongside and had time in the morning to pick up a new hobby of watercolor painting. I miss the people, but I don't miss the extra two hours of my day taken up by getting ready and driving.
— Katrina Meyers, Colchester
Winter Is a (Virtual) Drag Ball
This experience of having the Drag Ball — an annual treat that I was worried we'd miss — pulled together online, with entertainers from all over the state and nation, was genuinely touching and sweet ... I got to see Vermont's arts community come together for a good cause. I cried and laughed, and it felt like a solid through line from 2020 into the future.
— Peter Jacobsen, Burlington
Front Porch Forum
It was amazing to watch residents ask for help and see how quickly and generously other residents responded!
— Johanna Nichols, Montpelier
S.D. Ireland's Holiday Parade
They drove their Christmas-decorated cement truck through the neighborhood, honking the horn and wishing happy holidays. The kids and we adults loved it!
— Kevin and Lisa Cruser, South Burlington
Getting my vax at the DoubleTree. In the room where many a conference or Comic-Con has been held, it was surreal walking in to see the Guard and Richmond Rescue running such a smooth operation of vaccines. I was weeping with gratitude and pride in Vermont as I waited to get my shot.
— Llu Mulvaney-Stanak (aka DJ Llu), Burlington
Mask compliance
People on the streets, in stores, on the trail, wearing masks and keeping distance. No fuss, no whining, no invective, no vitriol, no conspiracy theories, even if we don't like it much. People just do it because it's the right thing for our community. This is what makes VT great.
— Kathryn Trinkaus, Burlington
Vermont State Parks
In the midst of the pandemic, hiking with other Vermonters, even with distancing, made us feel like a community.
— Diane Tayeby, Charlotte
Waking Windows 2020
They held an online version of the music fest in May 2020 and delivered pizza to me and a whole bunch of other people to keep the pizza party tradition going. It was the best.
— Robyn Baylor, South Burlington
