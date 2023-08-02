Los Jefes Opens in St. Albans 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Quesabirria tacos

On June 10, the Ramirez family opened Los Jefes in Suite 15 at 133 North Main Street in St. Albans, the former site of Kathmandu Restaurant. Los Jefes celebrates the family's Mexican roots and aims to share what Yahir Ramirez, 19, described as "good Mexican ... something people have been longing for for a long time."

Yahir said he is working with his older brother, Luis Ramirez; their parents, Yesica Sanchez de Ramirez and Felipe Ramirez-Diaz; and a cousin, Steve Martinez. Originally from Guerrero, the parents moved their family to St. Albans in 2015 from New York State. Ramirez-Diaz has been employed at a local lumberyard, and Sanchez de Ramirez has worked for a social services organization helping migrant farmworkers.

The Los Jefes menu includes beef, chicken, al pastor and chorizo tacos; pozole soup with hominy and pork; the street corn called elote garnished with mayo, chile seasoning and fresh cheese; and quesabirria tacos filled with braised beef and griddled with cheese.

The family makes everything from scratch, including the hand-pressed corn tortillas. "We wanted to give Vermonters something that tasted like down south," Yahir said. "We are trying to make it authentic."

The Ramirezes currently aim to have the restaurant open Tuesday through Sunday, 2 to 8:30 p.m., but Yahir said hours may vary; check Facebook or call 528-5971 to confirm.