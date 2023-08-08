Losing a Vehicle to Floodwaters Challenges Many in Vermont 

click to enlarge Robbie Simmons

Robbie Simmon's totaled car inundated with water.

Robbie Simmons was working an overnight shift at Windsor County Youth Services in Ludlow last month when he heard what sounded like a swift-moving river outside. Rain beat down on the roof, frightening the homeless youths Simmons works with.



In the morning, Simmons found his car underwater — and 50 feet away from where he had parked it the night before.

To make matters worse, he discovered that his car insurance — through Geico — wouldn't cover flood damage. Simmons will have to pay back the bank that holds the lien on the wrecked car. He owes around $11,500. With an hourly salary of $19, Simmons is in a tough spot. Plus, he still needs to get around.

“There’s no way I could not have a car [in rural Vermont]. It's just not possible,” Simmons said. “I couldn’t go more than a day or two without a car.”

Simmons purchased another car “for a pretty steep payment” and created a GoFundMe aimed at raising enough money to pay off the car.

“Hopefully I can make ends meet,” Simmons said. “Prices of everything are just outrageously high, so it's tough to be able to afford anything, really.”

Hundreds of Vermonters have experienced flooding hardships. For some, especially people in rural areas with no transportation options, having a car means the difference between being able to make ends meet or not.

Jessica Gore, general manager at Central Vermont Auto Mart, said she’s noticed an uptick in the number of people shopping for cars to replace their flood-damaged vehicles.

“What’s sad is that cars are already hard to get right now,” Gore said. “The people who just lost a new car in the flood may have to wait six months to replace it.”



Gore thinks consumers on the hunt for a new ride right now should be cautious about waterlogged vehicles inundating the used car market.

click to enlarge Rachel Hellman ©️ Seven Days

Flooded cars at the Richmond park-and-ride.

Department of Motor Vehicles deputy commissioner Mike Smith expressed similar concerns, advising Vermonters to “be aware that flooded vehicles can have many different issues, and many are not visible, such as electrical issues. Customers should review the title certificates for any brands. Using CARFAX or the National Motor Vehicle Title Information System is recommended.”



Navigating post-flood recovery without a car is proving challenging for some Vermonters. That’s why Rural Community Transportation, a nonprofit provider, started a temporary on-demand service in Hardwick and Johnson, offering rides to flood-affected Vermonters struggling to recover. While the service has been useful in the towns where it's offered, there are few options elsewhere.

For Sara Brooks, a social worker based out of Burlington, life without a car — even in Vermont’s largest city — has been difficult. Brooks hydroplaned during the flooding and totaled her car.

Brooks suffered major injuries but ultimately will be OK. Her car — which she was just one payment away from owning outright — was destroyed. Since then, it’s been difficult to visit her partner, who lives in Hardwick, and her family, who live out of state. Finding a car she can afford has been a challenge.

“When these catastrophes happen, it’s always more difficult for working-class people than for more affluent people,” Brooks said. “It’s going to take a while for me to come back from something that's a lot easier for someone else to come back from."