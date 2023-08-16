 Lost Lantern Whiskey Bottler Finds New Home in Vergennes With Tasting Room Plans | Food News | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | Shop Local | Get a Newspaper | #8b0150
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

August 15, 2023 Food + Drink » Food News

Lost Lantern Whiskey Bottler Finds New Home in Vergennes With Tasting Room Plans 

By

Published August 15, 2023 at 1:58 p.m.

click to enlarge Some of the whiskeys bottled by Lost Lantern - COURTESY OF OLIVER PARINIK
  • Courtesy Of Oliver Parinik
  • Some of the whiskeys bottled by Lost Lantern

In 2020, Nora Ganley-Roper and her husband, Adam Polonski, launched the independent whiskey bottler Lost Lantern, using space at Village Garage Distillery in Bennington to blend and bottle whiskey sourced from craft distilleries around the U.S. This month, the couple, who live in Ferrisburgh, have moved all of their barrels to a dedicated blending and bottling facility in the Kennedy Brothers building at 11 Main Street in Vergennes. They hope to open a tasting room in September, Ganley-Roper said.

Lost Lantern follows what Ganley-Roper described as the Scottish tradition of curating and blending whiskey distilled by others. "We never plan to be a distiller," she said.

The company's growth has been fueled by $1 million from investors, including Shelburne-based FreshTracks Capital. Its single-malt, bourbon and rye whiskeys sell for $70 to $160.

Ganley-Roper, who grew up in the Middlebury area, said Lost Lantern's Vergennes move represents a "full Addison Country 360" and the Kennedy Brothers space is a perfect fit. "We have a full, vibrant business nationally, and we were looking for a place in Vermont," Ganley-Roper said. "I want to put down roots here."

The roughly 3,600-square-foot space was formerly occupied by Shacksbury Cider, which moved in 2020 to a 45,000-square-foot building at 75 Meigs Road, behind Kennedy Brothers. Shacksbury closed its tasting room in the Kennedy Brothers space in March 2020 due to the pandemic. Company cofounder Colin Davis said he and his business partner, David Dolginow, hope to open a new tasting room in their current location this fall.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , ,

More Food News »

About The Author

Melissa Pasanen

Melissa Pasanen
Bio:
 Melissa Pasanen is a food writer for Seven Days. She is an award-winning cookbook author and journalist who has covered food and agriculture in Vermont for 20 years.

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send a Food tip

Latest in Food News

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation