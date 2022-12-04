Man Stabbed to Death in Downtown Burlington, Police Say 

click to enlarge Alain Lacroix | Dreamstime

A man died early Sunday after being stabbed in downtown Burlington, police said.Shortly after 3 a.m., police responded to calls for an assault at Piesanos pizza restaurant on Main Street, according to a press release from acting police chief Jon Murad.Officers found a man bleeding heavily from apparent stab wounds. The man was taken to the hospital by Burlington Fire Department and declared dead there, Murad wrote. Police have not released his name.No one had been arrested as of Sunday morning. "This investigation is in its earliest stages," Murad wrote.It's the fifth homicide in Burlington this year. The other four victims were shot to death amid a rise in gun-related violence.