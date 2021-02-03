 Request for Proposals: Maple Street Playground | Request for Proposals | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

February 03, 2021 Legal Notices » Request for Proposals

Request for Proposals: Maple Street Playground 

Essex Junction Recreation & Parks (EJRP) is building a destination playground at Maple Street Park. We are seeking the newest, highest, greatest, most thrilling, engaging, and exciting structures and components available for 5-12-year-olds, to complement all of the amazing things to do at our 38-acre park. We want as many of these new installations to be accessible to all children in our community. This is a soup to nuts RFP for up to $250,000, with all aspects from site prep, to equipment removal and disposal, to freight, and installation to be included. Visit essexrec.org for further information. Bids due by 2/19.

