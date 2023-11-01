Marco's Pizza Moves to Burlington 

click to enlarge Courtesy

The former South Burlington location of Marco's Pizza

After almost 30 years on Williston Road in South Burlington, Marco's Pizza has moved to downtown Burlington. A planned October 31 opening was delayed due to equipment issues, but fans will soon be able to find Marco's pizza, calzones and sandwiches on house-baked ciabatta bread at 177 Church Street, the former location of Big Daddy's Pizza.

Marco's manager Tiffany Deguise said the original location closed in early September due to a rent increase. She also confirmed that, as of June 2022, the business has a new owner, David Ritchie, who bought Marco's from Sean McGrath. McGrath still helps in the kitchen at Marco's and co-owns the Rotisserie in South Burlington with his brother, Brendan, who is that restaurant's primary operator.

Cheese pizza from Marco's

Deguise, who has worked at Marco's for a decade, said the Burlington location offers a bigger kitchen, cheaper rent and more walk-in customers. It has about half the seats of the old space, which sat 50. "It's definitely a change," she said, "but I'm excited for it."

Marco's will continue to make all the dough for its pizzas and ciabatta fresh, she said. The menu of pizzas, salads and sandwiches will remain largely the same, but a new fryer will allow for some additional items.

For customers who do not want to come downtown, Deguise said the restaurant will offer delivery.