Martha Anne Bombardier, 1942-, 2023 

Martha Bombardier

Martha left this world on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at the University of Vermont Medical Center.



She was born in Burlington, Vt., on March 8, 1942, the daughter of the late Leland and Nita (Hutchinson) Towne.

Martha was predeceased by her son, Bruce, who died in 1987. She leaves behind her loving husband of 60 years, Roger Bombardier, and her daughter, Roxy Bombardier, and daughter-in-law, Sarah Bombardier. She also leaves behind two cousins, Cynthia Garcia and Gary Towne; numerous nieces and nephews; her brother and sister in-law, Robert and Amanda Bombardier; and brother-in-law, Paul Bombardier.

Martha graduated from the Mary Fletcher School of Nursing in 1962. She was a wonderful and dedicated nurse. She had a long and prosperous career at the University of Vermont hospital, where she cared for the sick and helped many women deliver children.

Martha loved her Siamese cats and all animals. She especially enjoyed watching the many wild animals of Robbins Mountain who visited her yard. She traveled extensively and cared for so many loved ones in her life, and she raised two children to adulthood.

Martha’s desire was for a private burial service. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Chittenden County Humane Society — where she was a constant supporter — at 142 Kindness Ct., So. Burlington, VT, 05403. Arrangements are in care of the Gifford Funeral Home, Richmond. To send online condolences to her family, please visit vtfuneralhomes.com.