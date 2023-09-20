click to enlarge Courtesy

Marty Fogel, Now and Then / Now and Then II

(Self-released, CD, digital)

With the release of a full-length album and an accompanying EP, one of the area's most esteemed jazz musicians shares a sophisticated batch of original compositions that represent his decades as a prolific touring and recording artist.

Colchester's Marty Fogel introduced his five-song EP Now and Then II in June and followed it up in August with the release of the album Now and Then. The latter features nine tracks and expands the project to more than 90 minutes of captivating music drawing on his varied influences and experiences. The two releases mark the well-regarded tenor and soprano saxophonist as a master of his craft and a visionary bandleader who successfully showcases the abilities of the local players who join him.

As the name suggests, the project celebrates jazz of yesterday and today. From the classic jazz sounds of the buoyant and swift title track to the intricate melodies and straight beat of the modern "Long in the Tooth," Now and Then pleasingly escorts listeners through a range of moods and textures.

The remarkable dreamscape extends onto the EP, where tracks such as "House on Fire" smolder and scorch to dazzling effect as Fogel explodes with a ferocity on the tenor sax.

With each piece creating an aura and most clocking in at more than five minutes, the lush arrangements develop the power to transfix. Their depth and design speak to Fogel's broader background as a performer and recorder.

He hones his unique style through his experiences in different musical realms, including fusion and rock. Most notably, Fogel appeared on four of Lou Reed's albums, beginning in the mid-1970s, and spent five years touring with the Velvet Underground singer. He also played with James Taylor, Parliament and other legends.

But Fogel earned his reputation with jazz aficionados as the leader of the Everyman Band, which released two albums on the prestigious ECM Records label and performed for decades.

When he moved to Vermont in 2017, Fogel quickly established himself in the local scene. Joining him on the recordings are three of the area's standouts: pianist Tom Cleary, drummer/cymbalist Geza Carr and upright bassist Jeremy Hill.

Fogel has said in the past that he strives to be forthright with the music he creates. The new album and EP reveal him and his fellow musicians to be unbound as they explore their collective creativity across these complex, mesmerizing compositions.

Now and Then is available on all major streaming platforms and can be purchased on CD from Fogel. The digital-only release Now and Then II is also available on streaming platforms.