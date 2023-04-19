Mas Comida Elote Cart Hits Burlington This Summer 

click to enlarge Courtesy

An assortment of Mas Comida elote

Silvia Greeno launched her food business, Mas Comida, with a taco pop-up at Burlington's Tiny Community Kitchen in February. Starting in mid-May, she'll truck a new food cart around town, serving Mexican street corn, aguas frescas, and Latin American ice cream and popsicles.

Greeno, 21, will have a high-profile spot outside Leunig's Bistro & Café on the Church Street Marketplace and will vend regularly at Leddy Park Beach Bites, the Burlington Farmers Market and Summervale.

"I grew up in a Hispanic household, so my cravings were always very different from what I could get at a restaurant around here," said Greeno, who was raised in Burlington and Winooski and is of Panamanian descent. "I want to shine some light on the flavors the Hispanic community has, because I'm in it."

click to enlarge Courtesy

Silvia Greeno of Mas Comida

Mas Comida will offer traditional elote — grilled ears of corn smothered in mayonnaise, cheese, spices, hot sauce and lime — as well as "Americanized" versions topped with Takis or Flamin' Hot Cheetos, Greeno said. Agua fresca flavors such as horchata and strawberry will rotate frequently.

"I'm a young mom, and I want to create a nice lifestyle for my daughter to grow up with," Greeno said. "The first step is to have a food cart."

Eventually, she hopes to open a brick-and-mortar restaurant serving sopes, pupusas and other dishes rarely found in Vermont.